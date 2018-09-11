

CTV Windsor





Former Unifor Local 444 president Frank Lasorda has died at the age of 89.

According to his obituary, Lasorda started his early career at Ford Motor Company in Windsor. He was hired at the Chrysler Windsor Assembly Plant in 1952.

Lasorda started on the assembly line and advanced throughout the union ranks and ultimately became the president of UAW Local 444 in early 1977.

He replaced his good friend Charlie Brooks after his death.

“Frank was one of the early pioneers in advancing the benefits for auto workers that are the foundation of their pay and benefit packages today,” said his obituary.

Visitation is at Windsor Chapel (Central Chapel) on Wednesday Sept. 12 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. with a funeral service at 8 p.m. Cremation to follow.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date. In memory of Frank, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Windsor. Online condolences and cherished memories may be shared with the family at www.windsorchapel.com.