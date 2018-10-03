

CTV Windsor





The race for mayor in Windsor is heating up.

The top candidates for the seat went after each Wednesday as challenger Matt Marchand released his economic plan as part of his election platform.

“The Marchand for Mayor Campaign represents a fundamental shift in current City policy by reprioritizing and reallocating resources with community priorities,” says Marchand. “It’s time to match community needs with investment.”

Marchand says if elected, he would align capital investment with community priorities, and shift spending priorities away from things like sports tourism and "pet projects."

Marchand adds he would spend the savings on priorities like enhanced infrastructure spending, his community livability fund and a wider strategy for the homelessness, crime and drugs crisis in Windsor.

A closer look at Marchand’s plan shows he would;

- eliminate the RIverside Drive underpass

- reduce sports tourism commitments

- reform Enwin’s board

- drop Windsor’s sponsorship of the Detroit Grand Prix

- scale back spending for Bright Lights Windsor

- redirect enhanced capital budget spending and ward funds into capital budget

Marchand claims these moves, the estimated savings by bringing in an Auditor General, would shift nearly $227-million over ten years toward his platform priorities.

“We've got to take a leadership role in getting this problem solved, and our campaign is the only campaign that has the strategic campaign to get it done."

But the incumbent, Drew Dilkens, says the numbers do not add up.

Dilkens says the tens of millions of dollars Marchand wants to save by cutting projects will not work because the money hasn’t even been budgeted.

“I understand the numbers, and the City of Windsor is an $800-million organization,” says Dilkens. “The mayor's office is not a place for someone who's never held elected office cut their teeth. It's too risky, in fact, my opponent is too risky."

Marchand also promises to raise taxes by one per cent, while taking a jab at Dilkens' record of holding the line on taxes.

“Hold the line is a cop out. If you're really running for mayor, give us the number,” says Dilkens. “I have the courage of my convictions. I'm telling you what it's going to be. It takes leadership to say this is what we're going to do. It's the right thing to do. It's one per cent. That's the number. And this hiding behind this ‘holding the line’ what is that?”

Dilkens says holding the line means no-to-low tax increases, paying down the debt and boosting the city's reserves.

Marchand also takes exception to Dilkens' zero tolerance on crime announcement this week that called for additional officers and foot patrols in the downtown.

Marchand sayts it's the chief's job to deploy staff, and not the chair of the police board. But Dilkens says he made the announcement in consultation with the chief, who he talks to every day.