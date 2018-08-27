

CTV Windsor





A Windsor mayoral candidate is looking to create a "community livability fund" to improve the quality of life for city residents.

Matt Marchand wants to see more family oriented, affordable activities that take advantage of the city's community centres, parks and waterfront.

Marchand says an improved quality of life will help to attract more jobs to the area. he says businesses want to locate in a city where employees can comfortably live, work and raise a family.

Marchand says the fund would be created and implemented within the first 200 days of taking office.

He won't say yet where the money will come from, as he plans to roll out his economic platform after labour day.

Marchand will be looking for public feedback on what items should be included in the fund.