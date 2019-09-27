Windsor man wins $500K with Daily Grand ticket
Michel Lalonde of Windsor won the Sept. 19 Daily Grand Bonus Draw. (Courtesy OLG)
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 4:40PM EDT
A Windsor man is celebrating winning $500,000.
Michel Lalonde won a prize of $25,000 a year for life with Daily Grand in the Sept. 19 Daily Grand Bonus Draw.
Lalonde opted to take a one-time payout of $500,000 instead of the yearly payments.
He also matched three out of five numbers on another Daily Grand selection on his ticket, winning another $20 and bringing his total winnings to $500,020.
The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.