A Windsor man is celebrating winning $500,000.

Michel Lalonde won a prize of $25,000 a year for life with Daily Grand in the Sept. 19 Daily Grand Bonus Draw.

Lalonde opted to take a one-time payout of $500,000 instead of the yearly payments.

He also matched three out of five numbers on another Daily Grand selection on his ticket, winning another $20 and bringing his total winnings to $500,020.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.