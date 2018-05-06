

Windsor, CTV Windsor





Ceremonies were held across the country on Sunday to remember the Battle of the Atlantic.

A re-dedication ceremony was held at the naval monument at Windsor’s Dieppe Gardens.

Hundreds of veterans, naval personal and residents were on hand to mark the 73rd anniversary of the battle.

The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest battle of the Second World War, beginning in September 1939 and lasting until May 1945 - more than 2-thousand days.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's important we continue to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.