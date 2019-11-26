CHATHAM-KENT, Ont. -- A 41-year-old Chatham man is facing child luring charges after police investigated a video and Instagram conversations.

The Chatham-Kent Police became aware of a video that was circulating on social media last month.

The CKPS Internet Child Exploitation Unit members say they investigated the contents of the video, which included conversations via Instagram.

Jeremy Gibson, 41, of Chatham was arrested and charged Monday with luring a child under the age of 16 and making sexually explicit material available to a person under the age of 16.

He was released with conditions pending a future court date of Dec. 17, 2019.

Chatham-Kent police would like to encourage parents to talk to their children about their social media presence.

“It’s important to be aware of what your kids are doing online and who they are talking to. Stay involved in a way that respects their privacy while ensuring they are safe,” says Const. Renee Cowell.

Det. Sgt. Gabe Tetrault of the Criminal Investigations Branch adds if you suspect a child is being abused or may be a victim of online sexual exploitation, please call police immediately.

For more information regarding internet safety and resources on how to prevent the online sexual exploitation of children, please see https://www.cybertip.ca/app/en/internet_safety.