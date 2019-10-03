A Windsor man charged in the death of an elderly woman on the Ganatchio Trail will stand trial.

Habibullah Ahmadi, 21, is charged with second degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 75-year old Sara Ann Widholm.

She had been picking up garbage on the trail in 2017 when she was beaten.

Widholm sustained extensive skull fractures, multiple brain hemorrhages and injuries to her face and neck.

She died in hospital 14 months after the attack.

A Windsor judge ruled Thursday during preliminary hearing that there is enough evidence to go to trial.