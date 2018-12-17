

CTV Windsor





The elderly woman who was severely injured in an attack on the Ganatchio Trail that shocked the Windsor community has died in hospital.

AM800 News reports Sara Anne Widholm died Saturday at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Widholm was 76.

It is unclear if Widholm ever regained consciousness after the attack in the morning of Oct. 8, 2017.

Windsor police described it as a vicious and unprovoked attack.

Widholm sustained extensive skull fractures, multiple brain hemorrhages, a blood clot on the surface of her brain, among other injuries after the attack during her daily walk on the Ganatchio Trail last fall.

The doctor who performed surgery on Widholm, Dr. Balraj Jhawar, told CTV News it was the worst case of violence he has ever seen.

Habibullah Ahmad, 21, who goes by the name Daniel, is charged with attempted murder.

Police have yet to say if charges will be upgraded until Ahmad is back in court next month.

A memorial service for Sara Anne Widholm is being planned.