WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined there is no need to charge Essex County officers after a man was “punched and kneed” during an arrest.

Officers were called to the premises of a medical cannabis growing operation in Leamington on March 26.

They had been sent following calls reporting that someone had been caught breaking and entering into the business.

The officers arrived to find a person of interest, a 42-year-old man, in rough shape, and surrounded by workers and security personnel.

The SIU report says during the man’s arrest, “he was punched and kneed a number of times by officers before he was handcuffed.”

He was subsequently transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured right arm.

SIU director Joseph Martino has determined that whether the officers injured the man in their encounter, there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case and the file is closed.