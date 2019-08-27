

CTV Windsor





A 42-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police seized over 600 oxycodone pills.

Police say recent work by the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit has resulted in the removal of a number of illicit drugs destined for the downtown core.

DIGS officers had been active in an investigation involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs downtown.

Police identified a suspect and involved residence. Investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search the involved residence.

On Friday around 3:45 p.m., officers located and arrested the suspect without incident in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Shortly after the arrest, officers executed the search warrant at the involved residence located in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

As a result of the search officers located and seized slightly over 600 illicit oxycodone pills.

Michael Vachon, 42, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.