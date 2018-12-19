

Windsor police have charged a Windsor man with second degree murder related to an attack of an elderly woman on the Ganatchio Trail.

This latest development comes after the 76-year-old woman, Sara Anne Widholm, died Saturday at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The accused, Habibullah Ahmadi, is further charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of the Ganatchio Trail located east of Little River Road and Riverdale Avenue.

Initial information provided to responding officers was that a person was being assaulted at this location.

Responding officers located a 75-year-old female victim unconscious. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, as well as Essex-Windsor EMS attended the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Members from the Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

Later that day, Ahmadi, 21, from Windsor, was arrested in relation to the assault. Soon after, he was formally charged with aggravated assault and attempt murder.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this case.

