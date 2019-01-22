

CTV Windsor





A former trustee candidate for the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board has taken his fight to overturn last October's election results to court.

Eric Renaud says he has filed papers in the Superior Court of Ontario.

Renaud believes the board and the Diocese of London interfered in the election when a newsletter on merging the Public and Catholic school systems was distributed.

It followed a news conference on October 4 where Renaud and public school board trustee Alan Halberstadt spoke about the benefits of a merger.

The bulletin didn't name Renaud, but he feels he was targeted using taxpayer's money.

Renaud says copies of emails and minutes show a committee named FACE -- Friends and Advocates of Catholic Education -- met on October 5, and he claims they show the board used government resources to meddle in the election.

In separate statements to CTV Windsor, Bishop Ronald Fabbro and school board officials insist they have every right to speak on the importance of Catholic education.

Renaud was a trustee candidate in Wards 3 and 4 in Windsor. Bernie Mastromattei won the election with 990 votes while Renaud was second with 560 votes.

The court is scheduled to listen to the merits of the case on June 3 to decide whether to proceed.