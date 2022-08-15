Windsor man spends 10 days in isolation, fronts $5,700 hotel bill following Alaskan cruise

David Garlick with his wife on their cruise before he caught COVID. (Courtesy: David Garlick) David Garlick with his wife on their cruise before he caught COVID. (Courtesy: David Garlick)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver