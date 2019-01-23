

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is going to jail after being caught with illegal guns following a crash in Essex County.

Satvir Singh, 23, was sentenced to two years less a day in court on Wednesday

Justice Lloyd Dean was considering a sentence of two years and seven months, but has provided credit for the 20 months Singh spent on bail plus 23 days of pre-sentence custody.

Singh was involved in a crash on Highway 3 in Oldcastle on April 26, 2017.

Officers say they found firearms and ammunition on Singh and another man, who is facing similar charges in a separate trial.

Singh pleaded guilty to carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of prohibited firearms with ammunition.

Singh was the driver of a black Lexus, when for some reason not disclosed in court, it collided head-on with an eastbound car.

When a paramedic was working on Singh, they noticed he had a "sash of bullets" around his neck.

A search of the car found two illegal weapons, a loaded rifle and a sawed-off shotgun, plus 44 rounds of ammunition.

A passenger in the vehicle, Tariq Elamin, has pleaded not guilty to several weapons offences.