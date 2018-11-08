

CTV Windsor





A Toronto man won't be sentenced until the New Year for being caught with illegal guns in Essex County.

Satvir Singh was in provincial court for a sentencing hearing on Thursday.

But his defence lawyer Maria Caroccia has asked for a pre-sentence report to be drafted before he can be given a sentence.

Singh pleaded guilty to three charges: carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of prohibited firearms with ammunition.

It’s in connection to an accident on Highway 3 near Oldcastle on April 26, 2017.

Singh was the driver of a black Lexus, when for some reason not disclosed in court, it collided head-on with an eastbound car.

When a paramedic was working on Singh, they noticed he had a "sash of bullets" around his neck.

A search of the car found two illegal weapons, a loaded rifle and a sawed-off shotgun, plus 44 rounds of ammunition.

Justice Lloyd Dean will sentencing arguments sometime in the New Year.