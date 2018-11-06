

CTV Windsor





A trial has started for a Toronto man facing several firearms charges after a crash on Highway 3.

On April 26, 2017, a head-on crash happened between Sexton Side Road and Walker.

An elderly couple was seriously hurt in the crash, but this trial is about what police say was found in the Lexus.

According to AM800 News, Tecumseh firefighters testified Tuesday that they were assessing the passenger in the Lexus when they saw what appeared to be a gun or gun holster.

They yelled "gun" and backed away while the OPP moved in.

That passenger, Tariq Elamin, has pleaded not guilty to several weapons offences.

The driver of the Lexus, Satvir Singh of Windsor, pleaded guilty to three charges: carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of prohibited firearms with ammunition.

A firefighter told the court they found a 'sash of bullets" around the driver's shoulder and chest.

The trial is scheduled for three days.