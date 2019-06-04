

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has pleaded guilty to nine child pornography charges after an undercover Windsor police investigation online.

William Stevenson, 46, entered the guilty plea in provincial court on Tuesday.

Warning: This story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

Court heard Stevenson was in a chat room with an undercover Windsor police officer with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit. The officer deceived Stevenson, telling him he had two young daughters.

Over the course of a few weeks, Stevenson viewed online videos of pre-teen girls being sexually abused by men and he commented “nice work people.”

Stevenson also forwarded two videos to the undercover officer of pre-teen girls doing sexually explicit acts and asked the officer to share them with his daughters.

Police were able to confirm Stevenson’s identity by using other social media accounts, pictures he shared online and through a cell phone number Stevenson gave the undercover officer.

He was arrested in July of 2018 and charged him with 28 child pornography offences after police seized 49 photos and 15 videos.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography, two counts of making available sexually explicit content to a minor, possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Stevenson remains out on bail while he awaits a pre-sentence report. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

Crown attorney Susan Cote says she will be asking for a “significant jail sentence.”