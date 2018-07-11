

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested and charged a 45-year-old Windsor man with a list of child pornography charges.

In late March of 2018, police received a tip that a local resident may be involved in the possession and sharing of child pornography through the internet.

Members of the Windsor police child exploitation unit (ICE) launched an investigation.

On Monday, July 9, around 3:30 p.m. an adult man was located and arrested without incident.

William Stevenson is charged with eight counts of possessing child pornography, eight counts of transmitting child porn, 10 counts of accessing child pornography, and two counts of making available sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under 16 to facilitate the offence of sexual assault.

Investigators do not believe that any local children were involved in the child pornography.

The investigation remains active.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.