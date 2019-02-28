

A Windsor man has unexpectedly pleaded guilty, just as his attempted murder trial was winding down.

Nicholas McCullough, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and four counts of breaching court orders.

It’s because of a shooting in September 2015, in an alley behind a park street nightclub.

Phillip Nkrumah was shot in the leg but he survived.

On Thursday, lawyers were expected to begin their closing arguments, but instead McCullough pleaded guilty.

The charge of attempted murder was then dropped by the Crown attorney.

Defence lawyer Frank Miller tells CTV News he is asking for five years in jail for McCullough, while Crown attorney Renee Puskas is asking for an eight-year sentence.

Justice Renee Pomerance will have her decision on Friday.