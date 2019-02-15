

CTV Windsor





A Windsor judge is rejecting a guilty plea in an illegal weapons case.

The accused, Philip Nkrumah, was one of ten people charged in a cross-border multi-agency bust of an illegal gun smuggling ring called “Project Kirby” in 2015.

The Brampton man pleaded guilty back in October to transferring an illegal gun and conspiracy to traffic firearms.

But after he recently provided more details to the court, his plea was struck down.

Nkrumah will now stand trial for five weapons-related offences.

In a statement of fact, Nkrumah told the court at some point he didn't believe the weapons were real.

On Friday, Justice Renee Pomerance said "critical elements of the offence were not admitted" and so she could not accept a guilty plea.

Nkrumah will now have a trial scheduled for later this year, in front of a new judge and possibly with a new defence lawyer.

Nkrumah also appeared in Superior Court on Friday and took the stand in a different case.

On Sept. 28, 2015, Nkrumah was shot in the leg in an alley in downtown Windsor.

Nicholas Robert McCullough is on trial now for 22 offences including attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms.

In his trial, Crown Attorney Renee Puskas went through surveillance video from two bars at Park and Ouellette as well as the city's traffic cameras, plus an alley camera which recorded the shooting itself.

Nkrumah told the court he only remembers being outside but had difficulty identifying himself on any of the surveillance images.

At the time of this incident, surveillance videos capture Nkrumah leaving Level Three Vodka Emporium, and then returning just five minutes later after he was shot.

A separate camera shows bar staff dragging him into an office where police and paramedics helped him.

McCullough's trial continues on Monday.