Windsor man identified as crash victim

A person from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle in Burford, Ont.

OPP responded to the crash on Norwich Road on Dec. 27 at 5:55 p.m. where the person had life-threatening injuries following a rollover.

The 63-year-old victim was transported to hospital in Tillsonburg where they were pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing.