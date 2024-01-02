WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor man identified as crash victim

    The OPP logo is seen in this file photo. (File) The OPP logo is seen in this file photo. (File)

    A person from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle in Burford, Ont.

    OPP responded to the crash on Norwich Road on Dec. 27 at 5:55 p.m. where the person had life-threatening injuries following a rollover.

    The 63-year-old victim was transported to hospital in Tillsonburg where they were pronounced deceased.

    The investigation remains ongoing. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News