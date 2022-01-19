Windsor man handed seven-year prison sentence for killing 'best friend' while playing 'Russian Roulette'
Windsor police are investigating a fatal shooting on Elsmere Avenue on Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)
A Windsor man has learned his fate in the shooting death of his “best friend.”
William Green, who plead guilty to manslaughter in the Russian Roulette shooting death of Michael Holmberg has been sentenced to seven years in prison, with six months credit given for time spent under house arrest.
Holmberg, 59, died on March 18, 2017, from a single bullet wound.
