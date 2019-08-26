

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man who earlier pleaded guilty to child pornography charges will be handed his sentence in October.

William Stevenson, 46, was arrested in July 2018 after an online undercover Windsor police investigation.

The Crown is asking for a jail sentence between 18 to 24 months with 3 years’ probation.The defence hopes for half a year to a year behind bars.

During submissions Monday morning, Stevenson apologized for his actions and said he just wants to get this over and done with.

A decision will be handed down by Justice Lloyd Dean on October 17.

Stevenson pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography, two counts of making available sexually explicit content to a minor, possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

In June, court heard Stevenson was in a chat room with an undercover Windsor police officer with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The officer deceived Stevenson, telling him he had two young daughters.

Over the course of a few weeks, Stevenson viewed online videos of pre-teen girls being sexually abused by men and he commented “nice work people.”

Stevenson also forwarded two videos to the undercover officer of pre-teen girls doing sexually explicit acts and asked the officer to share them with his daughters.

Police were able to confirm Stevenson’s identity by using other social media accounts, pictures he shared online and through a cell phone number Stevenson gave the undercover officer.

Upon his arrest, police seized 49 photos and 15 videos.