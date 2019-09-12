

CTV Windsor





A 50-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police seized a gun from a home on Pillette Road.

Members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were actively investigating a male suspect believed to be involved in illegal activity in August of 2019.

On Wednesday, investigators obtained judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 1400 block of Pillette Road in relation to their ongoing investigation.

At approximately 2 p.m., a man was arrested without incident.

At 3 p.m., the search warrant was executed at the residence, resulting in the seizure of a firearm.

Gary Bravo, 50, man from Windsor, is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, four counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, improper storage of a firearm and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.