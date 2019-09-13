

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have seized a rifle and laid charges against a 36-year-old man.

On Wednesday, members of the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit were active in an investigation involving the illegal possession of a firearm. Officers identified a suspect and involved residence.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the home in the 1000 block of Albert Road.

During the search, officers located and seized a rifle and magazine.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

Casey Moore, 36, from Windsor, is charged with a number of firearm-related offences including improper storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a licence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.