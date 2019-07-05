

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud.

Ronald Doyscher was sentenced in provincial court on June 25. He received a suspended sentence with 12 months probation and was ordered to pay $2,600 in restitution.

Doyscher was charged in October 2016 after Windsor police received reports of fraud involving a contractor.

At the time, one of the complainants spoke to CTV News and said he paid $400 for work that was never started. He claimed a roofer made excuses, swore at him and told him to stop calling and that's when the victim called police.

Windsor police at the time said two customers filed complaints regarding the same roofing contractor.