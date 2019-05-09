Power restored in Windsor after issue at transformer station
Enwin is assessing power lines in the west end in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 11:31AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 9, 2019 12:37PM EDT
Enwin Utilities officials say power has been fully restored after a large outage in Windsor caused by an event at a transformer station.
The wide-spread outages started at 10:47 a.m. on Thursday.
The outage resulted from a fire at the J.C. Keith Transformer Station in west Windsor.
Enwin says it caused a momentary voltage dip across the Windsor, leaving approximately 14,000 customers in the downtown and west Windsor areas without power for a lengthier period.
The majority of customers were restored by 11:09 a.m., by re-routing power.
Enwin crews restored power to all customers by 11:46 a.m. There was no permanent damage to the transformer station.