Enwin Utilities officials say power has been fully restored after a large outage in Windsor caused by an event at a transformer station.

The wide-spread outages started at 10:47 a.m. on Thursday.

The outage resulted from a fire at the J.C. Keith Transformer Station in west Windsor.

Enwin says it caused a momentary voltage dip across the Windsor, leaving approximately 14,000 customers in the downtown and west Windsor areas without power for a lengthier period.

The majority of customers were restored by 11:09 a.m., by re-routing power.

Enwin crews restored power to all customers by 11:46 a.m. There was no permanent damage to the transformer station.