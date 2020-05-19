WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a 48-year-old Windsor man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Officers responded to an apartment building located in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue for a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred on Sunday shortly before 10 a.m.

Investigating officers met with a woman, who reported that she had been the victim of a sexual assault.

She was transported to hospital for medical assessment.

A man was identified, located and arrested.

Investigators from the Major Crime Branch applied for and received judicial authorization to search a residence inside the involved apartment building.

Chad Clark, 48, from Windsor, is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.