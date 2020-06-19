WINDSORM ONT. -- A Windsor man was arrested and charged with more than 40 criminal offences related to child pornography.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit received information from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in December 2019 that a suspect had allegedly uploaded child pornography and was possibly located in Windsor.

Police were able to identify the suspect through investigation and applied for and received authorization to search the suspect’s residence.

The suspect was arrested without incident on Thursday, May 28.

Officers seized a number of computer and electronic media storage devices for forensic examination.

During the forensic examination, investigators located a number of photos believed to have been taken by the suspect locally of adults and children in public places.

“Although these specific photos were concerning, they did not constitute an offence,” police said.

As a result of the investigation, Windsor man Richard Avery, 44, was charged with more than 40 criminal offences associated with child pornography.

“This case serves as a reminder to any and all offenders - the digital world leaves behind a digital fingerprint - and no matter where you are in the world, law enforcement partners will work together to help keep our communities safe,” police said.