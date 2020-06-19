WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged three people after seizing $19,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Chatham on Thursday.

Police seized meth, digital scales and a large quantity of cash.

A 57-year-old Chatham man was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 13, 2020.

A 37-year-old Chatham woman was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking. She was released pending a future court date of Aug. 13, 2020.

A 31-year-old Chatham man was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.