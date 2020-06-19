WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Essex County OPP officer was taken to hospital after a police cruiser was involved in a crash near Highway 3 and Walker Road.

OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision involving an OPP cruiser near the intersection of Highway 3 and Walker Road on June 19 around 7:30 a.m.

The lone occupant officer involved in the collision was taken to hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the lone occupant driver of the other involved vehicle was not injured.

Walker Road, south of Highway 3 was closed for about one hour for the completion of the investigation, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

