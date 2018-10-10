

CTV Windsor





A 22-year-old Windsor man had his driver’s licence suspended after police say he was caught going 190 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on the 401 near Harwich Road on Monday around 4:45 p.m.

Police say a westbound motor vehicle registered a speed over 190 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

As a result, the male driver, Ritu Ge, from Windsor, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 14, 2018 to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.