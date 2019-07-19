

CTV Windsor





A 39-year-old Windsor man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Windsor police launched an investigation Wednesday night, after receiving information that a man was making efforts to recruit someone to commit murder.

Members of the major crimes branch continued the investigation.

Police say it was determined that an offence had been committed and a suspect was identified.

Shortly before midnight, officers attended a residence located in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue and arrested the suspect without incident.

Hassan Al Hariri, 39, from Windsor, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.