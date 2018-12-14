

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have charged a 21-year-old driver with racing in Lakeshore.

Police stopped the vehicle on Essex County Road 22 on Dec. 8 at 1:30 a.m.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling more than 60 kilometers per hour over the posted 80 km/hr limit.

Kodie Delisle, 21, of Norfolk County, is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on Jan. 19.

His vehicle was impounded and driver's license suspended pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.