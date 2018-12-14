Driver charged with speeding on Essex County Road 22 in Lakeshore
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Essex County OPP have charged a 21-year-old driver with racing in Lakeshore.
Police stopped the vehicle on Essex County Road 22 on Dec. 8 at 1:30 a.m.
The vehicle was reportedly travelling more than 60 kilometers per hour over the posted 80 km/hr limit.
Kodie Delisle, 21, of Norfolk County, is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on Jan. 19.
His vehicle was impounded and driver's license suspended pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.