

CTV Windsor





Two people are dead and four others were injured in a head-on crash on Longwoods Road east of Bothwell Saturday night.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. between Hagerty and Dogwood Roads.

A 48-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were in the same vehicle died.

Four others suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor.

Witnesses are asked to contact OPP.