Two people killed in head-on crash near Bothwell
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 11:21AM EDT
Two people are dead and four others were injured in a head-on crash on Longwoods Road east of Bothwell Saturday night.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. between Hagerty and Dogwood Roads.
A 48-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were in the same vehicle died.
Four others suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor.
Witnesses are asked to contact OPP.