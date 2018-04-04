

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man was released from jail Wednesday following two charges stemming from a violent assault that led to the death of a Lakeshore district fire chief.

Michael Hiller, 43, is charged with aggravated assault and assault in connection to a fight involving 51-year-old Joe St. Louis, who has since died.

A Superior Court judge granted Michael Hiller bail.

Hiller's brother and father acted as sureties on his behalf. Bail was set at $5,000.

A court order publication ban prevents us from reporting details of this case.

On March 24, around 3 a.m., police say they were called to a home on Daytona Avenue. St. Louis was found outside of the home with life threatening injuries.

He died five days later.

Police have not said if the assault charges will be upgraded as a result of St. Louis's death.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday, police are still waiting for the results.

Under his bail conditions, Hiller will reside with his brother in Stoney Point.

He must stay away from alcohol and is not allowed to possess any weapons.

About a dozen friends and family members were in court today to show support for Hiller, who will be back in court later this month.