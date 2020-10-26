WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police arrested the same man twice in one day after two separate incidents.

A concerned citizen contacted police about a suspicious man on Queen Street in Chatham on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the citizen saw the man force his way into a vehicle and remove several items.

Officers found the man a short distance away and he was arrested.

The 32-year-old Chatham man was charged with mischief and theft under $5000. The stolen items were returned to their rightful owner.

Later Sunday afternoon, police say the same man was seen stealing a bicycle from a property on Wellington Street in Chatham.

Officers found him and he was arrested again.

He was charged with theft under $5000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 25.