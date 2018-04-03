Windsor police seek witnesses related to death of Lakeshore district fire chief
Windsor Police Service uniform
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 12:15PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 12:48PM EDT
Windsor police are looking for witnesses related to the death of a Lakeshore district fire chief.
Sources say Station 3 district chief Joe St. Louis, 51, died Thursday from injuries following a violent assault on March 24.
Officers were called to a residence located in the 1900 block of Daytona Avenue for a report of an assault around 3:15 a.m.
Detectives believe a number of vehicles may have driven by the altercation.
An autopsy was conducted in London on Sunday. Final results are pending to assist in determining a cause of death.
The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this matter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.