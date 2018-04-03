

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for witnesses related to the death of a Lakeshore district fire chief.

Sources say Station 3 district chief Joe St. Louis, 51, died Thursday from injuries following a violent assault on March 24.

Officers were called to a residence located in the 1900 block of Daytona Avenue for a report of an assault around 3:15 a.m.

Detectives believe a number of vehicles may have driven by the altercation.

An autopsy was conducted in London on Sunday. Final results are pending to assist in determining a cause of death.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.