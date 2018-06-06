

CTV Windsor





A 38-year-old Windsor man has been charged with arson and assault after a ‘family argument’ that escalated into a house fire on McDougall Avenue.

Windsor police were called to 783 McDougall around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers spoke with two women who were outside the residence and learned the incident was related to a family argument.

They said that a man went up on the front porch and assaulted them and made threats.

Police say the suspect pulled one of the women back inside and continued to assault her but they were able to get away.

Police were called and the suspect entered the house and closed the door.

Officers could hear the sound of items possibly being damaged inside and tried to communicate with the suspect but he refused to exit the residence.

Officers observed that a fire had been started within the house.

Officers extinguished the flames with fire extinguishers, however, the suspect restarted the fire.

Moments later, the suspect exited the residence on his own and he was placed under arrest.

The victims sustained minor injuries.

Emergency personnel attended and extinguished the fire. The Windsor Police Arson Unit and Major Crime Branch continue to investigate.

Jacob Strain, 38, from Windsor, is charged with assault x2, assault with a weapon, utter threats x2, arson and breach of probation x 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.