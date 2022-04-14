Windsor man charged after rash of commercial break-ins

A 35-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after several commercial break-ins in the city.

On Wednesday, an investigator from the Target Base Unit reviewed a surveillance video footage from a break and enter incident that occurred on Monday. As a result, an adult male suspect was positively identified.

After further investigation, police say they determined that the other break and enters that occurred recently throughout Windsor were committed by the same suspect from Monday.

On Monday, March 14 at approximately 4 a.m. at a business located in the 800 block of Tecumseh Road East.

On Sunday, April 3 at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.

On Tuesday, April 5 at approximately 2 a.m. at a business located in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.

Occurred on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 300 block of Holden Avenue.

On Sunday, April 10, at approximately 5 a.m. at a business located in the 600 block of Division Road.

On Monday, April 11, at approximately 1 a.m. at a business located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.

On Monday, April 11, at approximately 4 a.m. at a business located in the 4200 block of Alice Street.

On Tuesday, April 12, at approximately 3 a.m. at a business located in the 3600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

On Thursday, April 14,the suspect was located and arrested without incident.

Kyle Raymond, 35, from Windsor, is charged with:

Break and Enter Non-Dwelling with Intent- two counts

Break Enter and Commit Place Other than Dwelling - six counts

Possess Property Obtained By Crime - two counts

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.