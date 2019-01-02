

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a downtown stabbing shortly after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to a business in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a stabbing on Tuesday around 12:15 a.m.

Officers found a man with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Through investigation a suspect was identified.

Around 6:15 a.m., the suspect was located and arrested without incident at a business located in the 1800 block of Huron Church Road.

Branden McCraney, 20, from Windsor is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

No weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.