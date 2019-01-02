Windsor man charged after downtown stabbing
Windsor Police investigate an assault on on Ouellette Ave. on Jan. 1, 2019. (Gord Bacon/AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 10:33AM EST
A 20-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a downtown stabbing shortly after midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Officers responded to a business in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a stabbing on Tuesday around 12:15 a.m.
Officers found a man with a stab wound.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.
Through investigation a suspect was identified.
Around 6:15 a.m., the suspect was located and arrested without incident at a business located in the 1800 block of Huron Church Road.
Branden McCraney, 20, from Windsor is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.
No weapon was recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.