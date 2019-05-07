

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is $1 million richer.

Co Phan won the Guaranteed $1-Million Prize in the April 27 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sam's Wings Variety on Forest Glade Drive in Windsor.

Since its launch in June 1982, Ontario LOTTO 6/49 players have won over $12.6 billion in prizes, including 1,371 jackpot wins and 279 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws.