Windsor man celebrating $1M Lotto 6/49 win
Co Phan. (Courtesy OLG)
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 3:05PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 3:06PM EDT
A Windsor man is $1 million richer.
Co Phan won the Guaranteed $1-Million Prize in the April 27 LOTTO 6/49 draw.
The winning ticket was purchased at Sam's Wings Variety on Forest Glade Drive in Windsor.
Since its launch in June 1982, Ontario LOTTO 6/49 players have won over $12.6 billion in prizes, including 1,371 jackpot wins and 279 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws.