Windsor man arrested for impaired, stunt driving: Chatham-Kent police

A Windsor, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and at speeds of up to 166 km/h through Chatham-Kent on Saturday night, police said.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 7:27 p.m. on Saturday, police received multiple complaints of an erratic driver in the area of Queen’s Line, which was reportedly travelling at high rates of speed and swerving across the road.

The vehicle in question was later observed by police on Middle Line, where it was clocked in at 166 km/h. Police then initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, police believed the driver to be impaired by alcohol. A roadside breath test was administered, which yielded a failed result.

The man was then arrested and transported to police headquarters where two breath samples that registered over the legal limit were obtained.

As a result, a man from Windsor was charged with impaired operation (over 80 mg) and stunt driving.

The accused was released from police custody on an undertaking with a future court date.