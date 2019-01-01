

CTV Windsor





OPP are investigating a New Year's Eve stabbing incident in Leamington.

Around 6 p.m., a woman was driving on Whitwam Street when she was flagged down by a pedestrian claiming he had been stabbed.

She took the 24-year-old Leamington man suffering from potentially life altering injuries to hospital.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old Windsor man at an apartment complex on Lutsch Avenue.

He is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

OPP continue to investigate.