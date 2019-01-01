Windsor man arrested following stabbing in Leamington
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 10:35AM EST
OPP are investigating a New Year's Eve stabbing incident in Leamington.
Around 6 p.m., a woman was driving on Whitwam Street when she was flagged down by a pedestrian claiming he had been stabbed.
She took the 24-year-old Leamington man suffering from potentially life altering injuries to hospital.
Officers arrested a 21-year-old Windsor man at an apartment complex on Lutsch Avenue.
He is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
OPP continue to investigate.