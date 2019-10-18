WINDSOR -- Windsor police say they have taken more illegal drugs out of the downtown core and arrested a 28-year-old man.

The Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit was active in an investigation involving the suspected possession of illicit drugs downtown in August.

Officers identified a suspect in relation to the case.

They received judicial authorization to search a home located in the 1100 block of Windsor Avenue.

On Oct. 16, around 10 p.m., the suspect was arrested in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue without incident.

Through investigation, officers located and seized a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Soon after the arrest, the search warrant was executed at the home. A quantity of ammunition was located and seized.

Kyle Falk, 28 , from Windsor, is charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine, possession of ammunition while prohibited and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.