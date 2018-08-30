

Windsor police are crediting downtown patrol officers for helping nab a robbery suspect.

Officers were on routine patrol downtown in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Maiden Lane on Wednesday around 8 a.m., when they saw a man laying on the ground.

As officers approached, the man and civilians began pointing frantically toward a male suspect who was walking away.

Police say the suspect looked toward officers and began to run from the scene.

Officers say they later learned that the suspect assaulted the 62-year-old victim and forcibly took his backpack away.

Officers engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect, who was still in possession of the backpack.

The suspect was placed under arrest and the property was returned to the victim.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Christopher Hamilton, 34, from Windsor, is charged with robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.