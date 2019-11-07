WINDSOR -- Lawyers for a Windsor man charged in a double shooting say he was acting in self defence.

Dia Hanan, 36, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder after two men were shot at 187 Oak St in Windsor on Dec. 23, 2015.

Alekesji Guzhavin, 30, of London was killed while American citizen, Gregory Henriquez, was left paralyzed from his injuries.

During his trial on Thursday, Hanan's lawyers allege he was actually threatened by Guzhavin.

Hanan's lawyers made the argument as they cross-examined Henriquez who appeared via video link from Florida for a fourth consecutive day.

Earlier in the week, Henriquez testified that he didn't know why Hanan started shooting.

But defence lawyer Christopher Uwagboe said it was Guzhavin who was armed with a gun that night and was upset that Hanan refused to give his girlfriend "thousands of dollars."

The jury heard Hanan only had $300, which Uwagboe says further angered Guzhavin.

The defence painted a picture that Guzhavin started a fight with Hanan and it was during that scuffle that Hanan got a hold of the gun and acted in self defence.

But Henriquez denied the defence's version of events and said Guzhavin put his hands up in defence.

His testimony ended with Uwagboe asking why he was avoiding Windsor police and the Crown Attorney's office leading up to trial and only responded after a Florida police officer went to his home.

Henriquez denied the allegation, adding he was never offered money or asked for money for his testimony.

Guzhavin was charged with attempted murder in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place in the area of Howard Avenue and Erie Street four months earlier in September.

Hanan's trial is expected to continue for several more weeks.