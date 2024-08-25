Windsor Lancers thrill home crowd with opening game gridiron win

The Windsor Lancers have opened their football season at home with a 25-21 win over the Queen’s Gaels in front of their home crowd at Alumni Stadium.

Robert Springer was a game-changer on defence taking away three interceptions in his Lancers’ debut.

Quarterback Danny Skelton, went 12-14 through the air with 147 yards passing, and two touchdowns, and added a 12-yard rushing touchdown for the winners.

Leading 14-13 at the half, the Lancers added a safety, and then Daniel Hector put the game on ice hauling in a seven-yard pass from Skelton to give them a ten-point lead and they never surrendered that advantage.

Javonni Cunningham caught the other touchdown for Windsor, while Devin Veresuk and Ethan John each made eight tackles on defence.

It’s a great start for the Lancers program who went 6-2 last season, and won a playoff game before bowing out in the OUA semifinals.

Next, the Lancers will meet the Carleton Ravens in Ottawa on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.

The game will be streamed online at OUA.tv.