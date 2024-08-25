Windsor Lancers thrill home crowd with opening game gridiron win
The Windsor Lancers have opened their football season at home with a 25-21 win over the Queen’s Gaels in front of their home crowd at Alumni Stadium.
Robert Springer was a game-changer on defence taking away three interceptions in his Lancers’ debut.
Quarterback Danny Skelton, went 12-14 through the air with 147 yards passing, and two touchdowns, and added a 12-yard rushing touchdown for the winners.
Leading 14-13 at the half, the Lancers added a safety, and then Daniel Hector put the game on ice hauling in a seven-yard pass from Skelton to give them a ten-point lead and they never surrendered that advantage.
Javonni Cunningham caught the other touchdown for Windsor, while Devin Veresuk and Ethan John each made eight tackles on defence.
It’s a great start for the Lancers program who went 6-2 last season, and won a playoff game before bowing out in the OUA semifinals.
Next, the Lancers will meet the Carleton Ravens in Ottawa on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.
The game will be streamed online at OUA.tv.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Security robots are starting to join the ranks of human guards. Here's what we know
From New York to Hawaii, people can spot security robots equipped with a suite of sensors patrolling the perimeters of some residential communities and apartment buildings.
What the two Boeing Starliner astronauts will do in space until 2025
When astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore left Earth for International Space Station nearly three months ago, they ditched their bags for a key piece of equipment. Helming the inaugural crewed flight test of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, they departed without their own toiletries and other personal comforts — expecting to return to Earth within a week or so.
Babe Ruth's 'Called Shot' jersey sells for record US$24.1 million
The jersey worn by Babe Ruth, widely regarded as the greatest baseball player of all time, during Game Three of the 1932 World Series became the most expensive item of sporting memorabilia after selling at auction for US$24.12 million on Saturday.
Organizing your space may help your kids' transition back to school, according to a design expert
Organizing your home may help reduce you and your children's stress when they go back to school this September, one design expert says.
How a new, digital wall is changing the way independent films are produced
A state-of-the-art LED wall is the backdrop to a new horror thriller film being produced in Saskatchewan.
Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax
Housing Minister Sean Fraser is expected to unveil details on a Liberal promise to lease federal land to developers to build affordable housing on Sunday just before the full federal cabinet kicks off a three-day retreat in Halifax.
Coating clothes with this simple material could cool your body by up to 8 degrees
Spending time outside during a heat wave can be sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief: clothes that physically cool down the body.
How to avoid the worst of jet lag and maximize your travel time
It's the bane of many travellers: jet lag. Nobody wants to lose out because they're too tired to enjoy the delights of their vacation spot.
Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy fire before pulling back, jolting a region braced for war
Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across southern Lebanon early Sunday in what it called a preemptive strike to avert a large Hezbollah rocket and missile attack. The militant group responded, saying it fired hundreds of rockets and drones to avenge the killing of a top commander last month.
Windsor Top Stories
Kitchener
-
Regional police investigating attempted abduction in Ayr
According to police, a woman was jogging in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when an unknown vehicle approached her.
-
3 children, 1 woman suffer injuries following collision in Kitchener
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to multiple reports of a KIA SUV colliding with a hydro pole near Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.
-
'Significant delays' expected this weekend as parts of Hwy. 7/8 close for pedestrian bridge installation
A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.
London
-
St. Thomas family loses dog in house fire
A St. Thomas family is grieving after the loss of their dog, Bella, in a house fire Saturday afternoon.
-
Machete seized, charges laid in weapons investigation: Police
One person is facing charges and a machete has been seized following a weapons investigation at a Sarnia motel.
-
McNaughton Avenue West in Chatham closed due to residential fire
The Chatham-Kent police are notifying the public that McNaughton Avenue West from St. Clair Street to Sheldon Avenue is closed due to a residential fire.
Barrie
-
Speed cameras set to go live across Newmarket
Automated speed enforcement cameras will soon be operational in Newmarket.
-
Collingwood offers to pay you to add new units to your home
The Town of Collingwood is offering residents a cash incentive to add additional units to their homes.
-
Two-vehicle crash leads to impaired driving charges
A man is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Owen Sound.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Surge in stabbings in Sudbury linked to personal disputes, drugs and alcohol
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
-
NEW
Sault Ste. Marie
-
NEW
-
36 forest fires burning in the northeast, 3 out of control
As of Sunday morning, there were 36 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with two new fires confirmed one Saturday and one confirmed Sunday morning.
-
Canadian side of Sault lock closed due to 'mechanical issue'
Boaters looking to pass through the recreational lock at the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site will need to change their plans for the time being.
Ottawa
-
Thousands expected to attend Capital Pride on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
-
Renfrew home invasion leaves resident with serious injuries
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a home invasion in the Town of Renfrew on Saturday evening.
-
O-Train Line 1 to be partially closed Aug. 25 for Stage 2 work
The eastern end of the Confederation Line LRT will be offline for one day this month as crews connect it to the eastern Stage 2 extension.
Toronto
-
'We have won': Kenyan man granted temporary residency day before deportation order
One day before he was set to be deported to Kenya, Charles Mwangi was granted temporary residency.
-
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto cop seriously injured in hit-and-run
A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist near Rogers Centre.
-
A look at 10 buzzy films at this year's Toronto International Film Festival
A famed director's self-funded epic, a quirky Stephen King adaptation and Pamela Anderson's return to the big screen are among the offerings at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.
Montreal
-
Major gas leak in Longueuil forces closure of Taschereau Boulevard; thousands without power
Longueuil police say Taschereau Boulevard in the South Shore has been closed in both directions near du Coteau-Rouge Road due to a major gas leak.
-
Montreal designers advocate for slow fashion amid industry's fast-paced culture
Everything in Montreal moves at a fast pace, and fashion is no exception. "It's not easy at all to do," says dorsaLi founder and fashion designer Dorsa Babaei. Still, Babaei is committed to slowing down Montreal's fashion industry.
-
Montreal business targeted in arson attack
A Montreal business was the target of an arson attack early Sunday morning, Montreal police (SPVM) say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba staple snacks marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
-
6 people evacuated from house fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood
Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.
-
Broken elevator leaves Steinbach residents ‘trapped’ in suites
Some tenants in an affordable housing building in Steinbach, Man., are having trouble accessing their suites because of a broken elevator.
Edmonton
-
-
Cody Fajardo starts at QB as league-leading Alouettes host surging Elks
The league-leading Montreal Alouettes are getting even better on Sunday.
-
'Perfect is good enough': Husband and wife sculptors reflect on 54 years of work
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
Calgary
-
-
Ukrainian Calgarians celebrate 33rd anniversary of Ukrainian Independence Day
Hundreds of members of Calgary’s Ukrainian community enjoyed dancing, music and food as they celebrated Ukrainian Day.
-
Vendors, drag performances, food and fun at Pride pop-up market in Bridgeland
The Pride pop-up market is underway in Bridgeland.
Regina
-
Lumsden winery holds annual Ladybug Picnic Festival in support of Mother Baby Unit
The Over the Hill Orchards & Winery hosted their 2nd annual Ladybug Picnic Festival over the weekend.
-
This hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan
Lucky the hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan. The stuffed toy lobster has created a social media trail across Canada as it travels home.
-
Police launch investigation after woman found dead in Regina home
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Regina home on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Highway 1 reopens after fatal crash on bridge in Sicamous, B.C.
A stretch of Highway 1 in the B.C. Interior has reopened after a semi-truck crashed through a barrier on a bridge Saturday and plunged into the water below, according to local authorities.
-
Companies take stock of rail shutdown's hit to economy — and bottom lines
The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week, as shippers and producers take stock of delays and losses.
-
Light Up Chinatown festival returns to Vancouver
For the fourth year in a row, the Light Up Chinatown festival is bringing food and entertainment to the historic Vancouver neighbourhood.
Vancouver Island
-
Weekend rain dampening B.C. wildfire activity as active blazes numbers drop
Rain and cool weather in southern British Columbia is dousing wildfire activity in the province, but firefighters are urging vigilance despite the drop in the number of active blazes.
-
Watchdog clears police of criminal offences in handling of Lumby, B.C., death
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
-
Labour board orders rail workers back on the job as Teamsters vow to appeal
Freight trains must start rolling again first thing Monday morning, the federal labour board ruled Saturday as it ordered thousands of rail employees back to work to end a bitter contract dispute that shut down the country's two major railways.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating human remains found in LaHave River
Lunenberg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LaHave River, Thursday according to a news release.
-
N.B. teen killed in two-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old New Brunswick man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Pont-Lafrance, N.B., on Friday night.
-
Premier Higgs 'strongly objects' to naming of nurses in Horizon Health lawsuit
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has issued a statement strongly objecting to legal tactics that personally name health-care professionals in lawsuits.
N.L.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.