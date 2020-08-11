LONDON, ONT -- Following Monday night’s council meeting masks will now be required in enclosed public spaces in Chatham-Kent.

The mandatory by-law will come into effect on Friday Aug. 14, at 12:01 a.m. after the motion passed by a vote of roughly 60 per cent in favour.

The bylaw comes as Chatham-Kent remained one of two areas, the other being Lambton County, in Ontario that did not have a mandatory mask order.

The motion was put forward by Councillor Brock McGregor after he said he recieved lots of input from the public.

In July a petition was started to make masks mandatory in the community.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Colby has not wavered from his view that other measures like hand hygiene, and social distancing are more preventative than masks.

However, council ultimately voted for the bylaw including Mayor Darrin Canniff.