WINDSOR, ONT. -- Face coverings will be mandatory for all University of Windsor campus employees, students, visitors, and contractors starting next week.

The University of Windsor has approved a policy requiring the non-medical masks or face coverings that will take effect on Monday, July 27.

University officials say the policy is intended to support an order from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and applies to all campus buildings and common spaces where physical distancing may be difficult.

Full details of the policy can be found on the university’s website.

Faculties, departments, and office units that currently have staff, faculty, or students on campus may arrange to pick up masks for their areas by emailing the Chemical Control Centre at ccc@uwindsor.ca.

UWindsor officials say additional information will be provided on the campus-wide distribution of masks in the coming months.

The university is also providing more information on COVID-19 and the resumption of activities on campus online.